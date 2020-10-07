Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for black hole research

STOCKHOLM: Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize yesterday for their research into black holes, the Nobel jury said.

The physicists were selected “for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole,” the Nobel Committee said.

Penrose, 89, was honoured for showing “that the general theory of relativity leads to

the formation of black holes”, while Genzel, 68, and Ghez, 55, were jointly awarded for discovering “that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy,” the jury said.

Andrea Ghez is just the fourth woman to receive the physics prize since 1901 when the first Nobel prizes were handed out.

Penrose used mathematical modelling to prove back in 1965 that black holes can form, becoming an entity from which nothing, not even light, may escape.

Genzel and Ghez have led research since the early 1990s focusing on a region called Sagittarius A* at the centre of the Milky Way.

Using the world’s largest telescopes, they discovered an extremely heavy, invisible object -– around 4 million times greater than the mass of our Sun – that pulls on surrounding stars, giving our galaxy its characteristic swirl.

The trio will share the Nobel prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million, 950,000 euros), with half going to Penrose and the other half jointly to Genzel and Ghez. — AFP