Two men, baby die of Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed three lives in Sabah, including a one-year-old baby girl in Semporna.

Two of the deaths involved 60-year-old men in Semporna and Sandakan. The three death cases were among the four fatalities reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 138th Covid-19 death in Malaysia was a 60-year-old Malaysian who was admitted to Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan on September 25 and tested positive for the virus the following day.

The patient’s condition deteriorated, and he passed away at 6.50 am on October 4.

The second death, which was the 139th fatality in the country, was also a Malaysian man, 60, who received treatment at the Emergency and Trauma Department at Semporna Hospital on September 1. His Covid-19 screening came back positive on September 30. The patient passed away at 5.05 am on October 4.

The 140th death was a one-year-old Malaysian baby girl who was brought to the Emergency and Trauma Department at Semporna Hospital for treatment on October 1. Her health deteriorated and eventually she required breathing aid. She tested positive for Covid-19 on October 5 and passed away at 4.25 pm the same day.

In addition, Noor Hisham said Sabah recorded 219 new Covid-19 cases and a new cluster yesterday.

Nineteen cases, all Malaysians, were reported under the new Ramai-Ramai Cluster in Sandakan.

The index case of the cluster was a bus driver who experienced sore throat and fever since September 27.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on October 3 and was admitted to the Dutchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan for treatment.

“Close contact screening has been carried out and 19 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, all of them Malaysians.

“They have been admitted to Dutchess of Kent Hospital for treatment.”

As of yesterday, 166 individuals have been screened, 20 of whom tested positive while 146 are awaiting results.

Meanwhile, 120 cases were detected through symptomatic screening and 36 cases from community screening.

The Bangau-Bangau Cluster has also recorded another 30 cases, involving 10 Malaysians and 20 foreigners.

Meanwhile, five close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients have tested positive.

Another five healthcare workers were found to have contracted the virus, whereas four were detected positive for Covid-19 during workplace screening.