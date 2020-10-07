Woman in viral video over refusal to wear face mask gets RM1,000 compound

SIBU: A woman who refused to wear a face mask while shopping at a pharmacy at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here last Saturday was issued with a RM1,000 compound for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order standard operating procedures, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

He said the woman had earlier been involved in an argument with the pharmacy’s staff around 2.30pm and that a video of the incident later went viral on social media.

“Based on the video, we conducted an investigation which led to the woman’s arrest,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said the investigation found that the incident occurred when a staff member told the woman that she needed to wear a face mask while inside the pharmacy.

“The woman was also angered when the staff member addressed her as ‘auntie’, resulting in an argument between them,” he said.

According to Stanley, the woman was detained when she presented herself at the police station after a report was lodged against her on Monday.

She told police that she was angry and dissatisfied at being called ‘auntie’ and also claimed to be suffering from insomnia, he said, adding that the woman also easily raised her voice and laughed to herself while having her statement recorded.

The woman, who has no criminal record, was issued the compound under Rule 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020 (No. 8), and has 14 days to settle it, said Stanley.