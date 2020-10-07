‘Work sites without safety barricades common occurrence’

MIRI: Excavation works without safety barricades, illegal building extensions and broken drain covers were among the issues identified by Miri City Council’s Road Safety Sub-committee during an inspection at Wireless Commercial Zone here on Monday.

Sub-committee chairman Councillor Karambir Singh said excavation works carried out without safety barricades and signs to warn the public, are a common occurrence here.

The excavation site in question is a sewage upgrading work under the Sewerage Services Department.

“The work is carried out by a contractor appointed by the department. I have received similar complaints before. The committee will follow up with these issues again, especially on repeat offenders,” he

said.

Karambir said another issue of concern was the indiscriminate dumping of rubbish in public places, such as an electrical substation where someone had discarded a large piece of furniture.

He also said the council would trim tall roadside tress to prevent them from being blown down by the strong wind here of late.

CINDY