282 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia recorded 489 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with the highest number of infections in Sabah at 282 cases, followed by 153 cases in Kedah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 183 of the new cases in Sabah were detected through community screening while another 71 cases were from symptomatic screening.

In addition, 22 close contacts of Covid-19 patients have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, infections for the Laut Cluster has increased by two cases, while another two cases were detected during hospital admission.

Three new cases were also detected during screening for hospital referral, pre-surgery and on inmates.

As of yesterday, the total number of positive cases in Sabah stood at 3,020.