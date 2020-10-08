7-day remand for suspects in ‘body inside suitcase’ case

SIBU: A magistrate’s court yesterday issued a seven-day remand order for two suspects to assist police investigation into the discovery of a woman partially stuffed into a suitcase at Jalan Aman on Tuesday.

Magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad issued the order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The suspects, a man and a woman, both 38, were picked up from a house at Jalan Tong Sang at 3.45pm on Tuesday following the discovery of the suitcase with the woman’s body stuffed inside from the waist down.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the body was fully clothed with the waist down inside the suitcase. It was found by a passerby about 6.30am.

There were bruises on her face and neck, and is believed to have died a few hours before the body was discovered.

He said the police believed the suspects were acquaintances of the victim identified as Heng Meow Lim, 37, from Perak.

He also disclosed that a letter found with the body stated that she had a daughter, 16, who is believed to be living with her family in Perak. The letter was addressed to her daughter.