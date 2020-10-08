Analysts: CMS not out of the woods just yet

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) prospects are still viewed cautiously by analysts as they are still wary about the current elevated national debt as well as competition in the local market brought on by existing players in the construction and building material sector in Sarawak.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research team (AmInvestment Bank) maintained its view that given the still elevated national debt, the government has very limited room for fiscal manoeuvre.

While Sarawak could step in to fill the gap with the RM11 billion state reserves-fuelled infrastructure projects comprising the Coastal Road, Second Trunk Road and 11 mega bridges (ahead of the state election which must be held by Sept 2021), the research firm saw that rollout of work packages from these highly publicised projects seemed to have hit a snag after the initial hype.

It is also mindful of the potential threat to the market dominance of existing players in the construction and building material sector in Sarawak on the back of a dynamic political landscape in Malaysia at present.

“Increased competition could put a dent on CMS’ prospects of winning new construction jobs and concessions, as well as sustaining high margins for its construction, road maintenance and cement businesses,” it said.

Meanwhile, on CMS’ operations, AmInvestment Bank said CMS guided for its Phase 2 cement plant upgrading to begin in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21), while assessing the new expansion timeline for Phase 3.

“We understand that the delays were due to the introduction of additional safety precautionary measures following a Covid-19 infection,” it added.

“Upon completion of the upgrading, we estimate that CMS’ dependence on clinker imports (largely from Southeast Asia and Peninsular Malaysia) will decline from 60 per cent to 45 to 50 per cent. Based on our channel checks, the market demand of cement in Sarawak is about 1.7 million tonnes annually,” it said.

On OM Materials (Sarawak), AmInvestment Bank believed that at best, it could only break even in FY20F.

“Indications are pointing towards the 25 per cent-owned associate slipping into the red in 2H20 (erasing RM9 million PBT it reported in 1HFY20) as selling prices of ferrosilicon have dropped to at about US$850 per tonne at present (compared with our estimated breakeven price of US$950 per tonne and an average spot price of about US$1,050 per tonne in 1HFY20).

“Also, there has been a slight hiccup in operation with four ferrosilicon furnaces (out of a total of 10)

currently offline due to maintenance and travelling restrictions on expatriate engineers (from China). The good news is that all its six manganese alloy furnaces are currently operating,” it said.

The expansion plan of OM Materials (Sarawak) is also still intact, the research team noted.

“Recall, OM Materials (Sarawak) has set aside A$20 million (RM60 million) for its Phase 2 expansion, comprising largely a sinter plant which will lower its manganese alloy production costs. Slated for completion in FY22F, the expansion plan entails the construction of up to four more manganese alloy furnaces,” AmInvestment Bank said.