Anwar thanks Agong for granting audience next Tuesday, says will show ‘convincing’ majority of MPs’ backing

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for granting him an audience next Tuesday, adding that he will show evidence of support from a “strong and convincing” majority of MPs for him to form a new government.

Anwar, who is PKR president, expressed gratitude to Allah for the Agong’s recovery from his recent illness.

“I would like to express my gratitude to His Majesty for granting me an audience to meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Insha’Allah.

“At the meeting, I will present documentation of the strong and convincing majority of MPs as I mentioned earlier.

“I ask all Malaysians to remain calm, protect their health and continue to pray from their homes and workplaces and follow the recovery movement control order (RMCO) procedures,” he said in a brief statement. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME