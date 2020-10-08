DAP Sarawak to suspend all political activities involving social contact in light of rising Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Oct 8): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will suspend all political activities involving contact with large groups of people in light of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases now.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said in light of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases, DAP Sarawak shall suspend all political activities involving such contact with effect from Oct 9 to 18.

He said, the walkabouts in public places, public talks and gatherings (be it small or large) will all be suspended till Oct 18, 2020 until new directives on the situation are issued by the Ministry of Health and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

“However, members of the public who need our services and have complaints to be dealt with, are free to come to or call our service centres and DAP representatives in person or through phone. Our service centres will remain open during the normal office hours and our elected representatives and their assistants will continue to provide service to the public.

“We hope this will help to flatten the curve and ease the burden of the medical staff and the frontliners in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Meanwhile, we also take this opportunity to thank the frontliners for their selfless sacrifice in the fight. Let us work together to overcome the crisis,” he said in a statement here, today.