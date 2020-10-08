Hadi Awang elated with appointment of Sabah’s first PAS assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has expressed his gratitude to the Sabah Government for appointing the party’s Sabah secretary Aliakbar Gulasan into the State Legislative Assembly in his Twitter account today.

“PAS sees this first appointment as a new chapter for PAS Sabah in fostering closer ties with the multi-racial and multi-ethnic community of Sabah,” he said, thanking Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for giving the party their trust with the appointment.

Kenyataan Media Presiden PAS ADUN (DILANTIK) DI SABAH: SETINGGI PENGHARGAAN pic.twitter.com/OIki4mn8a0 — Abdul Hadi Awang 🇲🇾 (@abdulhadiawang) October 8, 2020

The Borneo Post is seeking confirmation on Aliakbar’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, had said in a press conference earlier today that no PAS candidate would be included in the State Legislative Assembly.

Aliakbar’s name was mentioned in a list being shared on social media of purported appointed assemblymen who were sworn in today.

The others were Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, UMNO’s Raimie Unggi and Suhaimi Nassir, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Amisah Yassin, and Jaafar Walliam.

