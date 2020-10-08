Hajiji in self-quarantine, Sabah govt functions unaffected

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is undergoing self-quarantine, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong said.

“The Chief Minister has decided to voluntarily undergo self-quarantine as he was exposed to an individual later found to be Covid-19 positive,” he said in a press statement today.

However, he said the State government would function as usual and any meetings would be held via video teleconferencing.

Safar gave no details as to where the chief minister had come in contact with the confirmed case.

Hajiji is believed to be the only member of the state Cabinet to be undergoing the self-imposed 14-day quarantine.

Earlier this week, several members of the Federal Cabinet, including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and heads of government subjected themselves to self-quarantine after they attended a meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri, who openly confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.