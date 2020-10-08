Health Ministry: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dip again to 375, but five new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases today fell for the second day in a row to 375, however, its death toll rose to 146 after five people succumbed to the coronavirus, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the majority of cases today were from areas designated under targeted restricted movement orders or from prisons.

“Majority of the cases are from clusters in TEMCO designated areas as well as prisons. This means they are separated from the rest of the country,” he said in a press conference.

Today’s five new deaths were all from Sabah, which is a red zone for the virus. — MalayMail

