KPDNHEP Sarawak confiscates RM4 mln worth of items from errant traders

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has recorded 805 cases of errant traders, seizing more than RM4 million worth of items and issuing compounds totaling RM310,375 from Jan 1 to Oct 8 this year.

This includes 22 cases produced under the Anti Profiteering and Price Control Act 2011 and Weights and Measures Act 1972 during a recent operation carried out from Oct 5 to Oct 7 at various locations in Siburan town, Serian, Tebedu, Balai Ringin and Simunjan.

“Of the 22 cases during the operation which was carried out from Oct 5 to Oct 7, 19 offenders were compounded on the spot while three cases are still under investigation. A total compound of RM2,800 was issued during the operation which was carried with the KPDNHEP Serian sub branch office,” the press statement by KPDNHEP Sarawak read.

For statistical records, from Jan 1 to Oct 8 this year, KPDNHEP Sarawak has carried out inspections of 52,469 business premises which includes manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers covering urban and rural areas.

KPDNHEP Sarawak also said that inspection and monitoring at business premises will continue to be enhanced throughout the implementation Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period to ensure adequate prices and supply of basic food items and sold at reasonable prices.

“KPDNHEP Sarawak will not compromise with any traders who take advantage during the implementation RMCO period by hiking the price their goods at unreasonable prices for profit and will investigate all consumer complaints submitted to the ministry,” said the statement.

Firm action will be taken by KPDNHEP Sarawak against any trader in the state who fails to comply with the law regarding the prices of goods, it added.

Any complaints can be channeled through the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-886-800 or its e-complain portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or through WhatsApp at 019-2794317, or by visiting the nearest KPDNHEP office.