Let’s put politics on backburner for now, urges Dr Jeffrey after Sabah gets first PAS rep

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has urged Sabahans to not be swayed by the politically-fueled allegations surrounding the appointment of the state’s first PAS nominated assemblyman.

He said Dr Aliakbar Gulasan’s appointment today was the prerogative of the chief minister but it was not true that he had been appointed into the cabinet.

“Aliakbar is a nominated assemblyman with no ministerial duty. He has not been appointed to the Law and Native Affairs Ministry as rumoured by DAP and Warisan.

“Therefore, I would urge all STAR members and the public at large to remain calm and not give in to the taunts and insults thrown at them by the oppositions. Playing politics all the time would not get us anywhere.

“Let us be responsible citizens who see things from all perspectives, not just our own. We have lots of work to do and politics should be put on the backburner for now or else, we would end up like the previous state government; no action talk only,” he said in a statement.

Dr Jeffrey, who is a deputy chief minister, said in the statement earlier that STAR was steadfast in its principle that any party whose ideals were not compatible with Sabah’s multicultural values and sensitivity should be rejected and rebuffed.

He said PAS leaders have time and again issued statements that upset the feelings and sentiments of multicultural and multireligious Sabah.

“Sabahans do not need a political party to teach them about unity between religions. Sabah is the shining example of multireligious unity together with our neighbour Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey, however, stressed that his statement should not be construed as an attack on Aliakbar’s personality.

“I am aware of his public disapproval of a PAS leader’s statement recently when the latter made erroneous and sensitive comments about the Bible in the parliament. The comment deeply offended Christians in Sabah and Sarawak and Aliakbar, as a Sabahan, is in touch with the reality of Sabah, ” he said.