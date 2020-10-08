Minor reshuffle in Selangor exco portfolios

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has reshuffled some of its executive council portfolios including involving Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said the minor reshuffle took effect immediately following the appointment of two new state executive councillors on Sept 17, namely Tanjong Sepat assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah and Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

Apart from that, he said, five new portfolios were introduced in line with the current needs of the state government, namely Culture Innovation and Smart Selangor, Disaster Management, Employee Empowerment, Unity and Halal Industry.

According to Amirudin, Borhan was assigned the Rural and Traditional Villages Development, Malay Customs, Culture and Heritage portfolio, while Mohd Zawawi would hold the Islamic Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry portfolio.

“Two existing portfolios have been rebranded, from the Housing and Urban Living to Housing and Urban Well-being while the Health portfolio is now known as Public Health,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The minor reshuffle involved Housing and Urban Well-being and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman, Rodziah Ismail; Tourism, Environment and Green Technology and Orang Asal Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian; Socio-economic Development, Social Welfare and Employee Empowerment Committee chairman V Ganabatirau; and Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud.

Amirudin, who is chairing the Finance and Economy, Land and Natural Resource Development as well as Strategic Communications and Education Committees, will hold two new portfolios, namely Culture Innovation and Smart Selangor as well as Disaster Management.

He explained that the position of four other state executive councillors have been retained and hoped that the reshuffle could benefit the people of Selangor. — Bernama