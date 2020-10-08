New ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster emerges in Sarawak, changing Kuching District back to yellow zone

KUCHING (Oct 8): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has identified a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching District, which has been dubbed the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the index case for this cluster involves Case 719, who was confirmed as Covid-19 positive on Oct 6 and had a history of travelling to Sabah.

“A total 16 close contacts to this case were screened on Oct 6 and three of those contacts were found to be positive for Covid-19 on Oct 8, namely Cases 729, 730 and 731,” he told a press conference at the Old State Legislative Assembly Building here today.

He said so far, the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster is still under control and only involved the index case’s immediate family members.

“However, further investigation and tracing of other contacts to this cluster are being actively carried out by the State Health Department to prevent the disease from spreading more seriously,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also announced that with three new locally transmitted positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Kuching today, this has resulted in the district to revert back to yellow zone status after only being declared as a green zone yesterday.

“Bintulu district has also changed its status from green to yellow zone in view of the locally transmitted positive case detected today,” he said.

He added that Sibu and Lawas districts also remain as yellow zones following the three locally infected cases in Lawas and two cases in Sibu which were reported in the last 14 days.