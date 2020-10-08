New Sabah Cabinet members lack track record, says Warisan info chief

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): The ministers in the newly-formed Sabah Cabinet are not a solid combination as most of them do not have a track record, Parti Warisan Sabah information chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said.

Apart from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Yusof said the rest of the ministers were new faces.

“However, i hope that they will do their best with this chance that they have been given. This is a ‘recycle cara lama’ cabinet and it did not continue the reforms made by Warisan,” the Sindumin assemblyman said in a statement.

While Yusof admitted that Datuk Ariffin Arif’s appointment as the Special Tasks Minister was relevant, he believed that there was still room for improvement in his handling of the issues relating to Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) infrastructure and Islamic teachers.

He also said that Masidi’s appointment as Finance Minister II was not relevant as Masidi was not a financial expert and he would be busy with his duties as the Local Government and Housing Minister.

“If the Chief Minister wanted a Finance Minister II, it would be better for him to choose someone who is more qualified to be appointed as a nominated assemblyman to assist him,” he added.

Yusof further opined that the appointment of assistant ministers and nominated assemblymen were made to simply ‘repay the favour’.

“There are others who have the quality and experience but were not appointed in the cabinet,” he said.