PBB Mulu Youth lodges report against ‘Sarawak Inside’ Facebook page

MIRI: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mulu Youth lodged a police report yesterday against the Facebook ‘Sarawak Inside’ for allegedly posting a seditious statement and insulting State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Mulu assemblyman Datu Gerawat Gala.

PBB Mulu Youth chief Usat Bilong filed the report accompanied by several PBB members at the Miri Central Police station at 9.30am. Usat alleged the post used vulgar words to tarnish Gerawat’s image by claiming the elected representative was not carrying out his duties.

“That’s why we lodged a police report and also want further action taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and relevant agencies,” he said.

According to Usat, insulting Gerawat is equivalent to insulting them. He pointed out that the Highland Development Agency (HDA) had brought much development to Mulu, including 19 road projects worth RM1.2 billion.

Usat said Gerawat is also working very hard on the ground meeting various Orang Ulu communities and implementing various projects such as RM300 million for 20 water treatment projects in Mulu and another RM37 million for water treatment projects in Puyot-Nibong.

He added nearly 90 per cent of the villages under Mulu constituency have electricity supply.

“This proves Datuk Gerawat is not sleeping and receiving his salary without going down to the constituency and the statement is baseless, meant to tarnish the image of our assemblyman,” Usat said.

According to him, Gerawat was in Kampung Melinau yesterday for an agriculture programme with the Berawan and Penan communities, while last week the assemblyman was with the Penan community in Long Banga, Long Beruang, Long Lamai, and Long Peluan.

An agriculture programme was also held at a Penan village in Long Silat last week, Usat said.