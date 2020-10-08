Rep wants roadblock in Baram reinstated as measure against Covid-19

MIRI: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau wants the authorities to consider re-instating a roadblock in Baram to screen against the spread of Covid-19 to villages in the interior.

He said on the ground, villagers have been consistently reminded to be vigilant at all times as the state is not out of the woods yet from the pandemic and Malaysia is now facing a resurgence in infections which is worrying the people.

He pointed out that though Baram has been classified as a green zone since the start of the outbreak this year, maintaining vigilance is vital to stop the virus from spreading to the vulnerable rural population in longhouses and villages.

“We have worked closely with the police, and I hope the police can re-instate the roadblock to screen those entering Baram,” he said.

He admitted that the people in Telang Usan are jittery after a villager in Bario tested positive for Covid-19 this month. The villager had passed through Telang Usan by road at least twice in travelling between his home village in Bario and Miri before he tested positive in Sungai Buloh in Selangor on Oct 1.

Dennis pointed out that the case drove home the reality that such danger continues to lurk among the people in Baram, Miri and other urban centres due to easier road link.

“We cannot become complacent until the world is declared safe from Covid-19 virus even though we are in the ulu (upriver) like Baram,” he said.

When asked if anyone in Telang Usan has been contacted by the health authorities for swab test and whether the case made any stopover during his trips, he said the district disaster committee and the health authorities had indicated none so far.

He was concerned about the fears of those along the route who were unsure whether the infected villager had stopped for rest at any place in Telang Usan before continuing his journey in the two trips.

“No one knows whether he stopped or not at any place in Telang Usan along the way. But, if he did he must have informed the health ministry when they did contact tracing on him,” he said.

According to State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Oct 6, Covid-19 tests conducted on 145 people in Pa Dalih, Bario and Miri in connection with the recent case had all returned negative.

SDMC is still investigating the source of infection of the case.