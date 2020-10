Sabah Speaker, Cabinet members and nominated YBs sworn-in today

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Sabah’s new State Legislative Assembly Speaker, ministers and assistant ministers have taken their oath of office before the Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, at the Istana Negeri today.

Former Sabah Umno executive Secretary Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya was sworn in as Speaker in the ceremony which started at 10am.

This was followed by five ministers, namely Special Tasks Minister Datuk Aripin Mohd Arif (Membakut assemblyman), Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin (Sukau), Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakubah Khan (Karambunai) and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin (Sook).

Except for Ellron, who is Parti Solidariti Tanah Air deputy president, the rest of the ministers are from Umno.

Six nominated assemblymen were also sworn in today. They are Umno’s Suhaimi Nasir and Raimie Unggi, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Jaffari Walliam and Datuk Amisah Yassin, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, and PAS Sabah secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

Rounding up the appointments today are eighteen assistant ministers. They are:

• Assistant Ministers to the Chief Minister are Datuk Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan) and Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (Bandau);

• Assistant Finance Ministers Datuk Nizam Datuk Abu Bakar Titingan (Apas) and Jasni Daya (Pantai Dalit);

• Assistant Public Works Ministers Datuk Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu) and Robert Tawik @ Nordin (Bingkor);

• Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers Datuk James Ratib (Sugut) and Hendrus Anding (Tandek);

• Assistant Industrial Development Minister Tamin @ Tamin Zainal (Pantai Manis);

• Assistant Local Government and Housing Ministers and Assistant Finance Ministers II Datuk Isnin Aliasnih @ Liasnih (Klias) and Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supian (Sungai Sibuga);

• Assistant Rural Development Ministers Samad Jambri @ Jamri (Labuk) and Harun Durabi (Bengkoka);

• Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Lumai @ Bangkuai (Kiulu);

• Assistant Ministers for the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Julita Mojungki (Matunggong) and Flovia Ng (Tulid);

• Assistant Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ruddy Awah (Pitas);

• Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (Tanjung Batu).