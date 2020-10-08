Sarawak Society for the Blind planning SOP for blind massage centres to operate once more

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) will be formulating a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for blind massage centres in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said its president Dato Dr Hsiung Kwo Yuen.

He said at the moment, he is still waiting for the authorities in Kuala Lumpur to finalise and implement the SOP for blind massage centres.

“I don’t know when, but as soon as they (Kuala Lumpur) release it (SOP) I will bring it up to our Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to be adopted for Sarawak blind massage centres,” he said.

Dr Hsiung was speaking to reporters after presenting graduation certificates to blind massage therapists here this morning.

Also present during the graduation ceremony was SSB Kuching chairman Ying Ten Ping.

He said it was difficult for blind massage therapists to observe the existing SOP due to their impaired vision.

“At the moment, normal massage centres can operate subject to SOP. But the blind – they are at risk because they cannot see. The movement control, social distancing, they cannot observe those well.

“So many (blind massage therapists) still cannot work because of fear of Covid-19 due to not being able to comply with the SOP properly.

“Some have not been working since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO in March). Six months with no income, it’s very bad for them. How can they earn income?” he said.

Even though massage centres in general have been allowed to operate according to SOP, Dr Hsiung pointed out that the blind and visually impaired are among the vulnerable groups to contract Covid-19.

Dr Hsiung, who is also National Council For The Blind (NCB) president, said his executive director Moses Choo has been in discussion with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to draft the SOP.

“They will be implementing the SOP in Kuala Lumpur first, we don’t know when. But we (SSB) will be following up on that, and will study which part of the SOP we can adapt for Sarawak,” he said, adding that he will discuss with SDMC on the proposal.

Dr Hsiung said he was very strict when it comes to SOP compliance among SSB members because they are one of the groups most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Nonetheless, he said SSB will continue to assist the state government in finding various avenues to help and assist the blind and visually impaired in the state to be able to earn income during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I understand that the government is thinking (of ways to help) but we also have to play our role and help them,” said Dr Hsiung.