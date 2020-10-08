SEDC inks MoU on development of BioPort Hub

KUCHING: Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Regal Lands Sdn Bhd (Regal) for the proposed development of a BioPort Hub and its ecosystem in Sarawak.

This was announced by SEDC Sarawak chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain after the MoU signing ceremony at the Dewan Kenyalang of Menara SEDC in Kuching Isthmus yesterday.

SEDC Sarawak was represented by its general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir and acting director for Legal Affairs Division Rashidah Maideen while Regal was represented by its executive director Nicholas Wong Pak Kiong and Group Legal Counsel of Regal International Group, Annabelle Sim.

Abdul Aziz said the collaboration will enable both parties to explore and form rewarding partnership for mutual benefit, especially in the development of the biomass industry in Sarawak.

“Today’s corporate world is still recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and despite the challenges, we need to be innovative and continue to be positive in driving home the values of our businesses,” he added.

He also expressed optimism that the strategic partnership with Regal will facilitate SEDC’s role in the National Biomass Strategy 2020 (NBS) which potentially can generate good investments for the country and jobs creation in the near future.

The signing of the MoU also reflects SEDC’s corporate strategy of having good partners who can become important asset for any businesses to move forward and on track, he added.

“We look forward to forging strategic partnerships with others as a way to boost our business ventures and to keep moving forward by leveraging on the expertise as well as creative solutions to an array of business challenges,” he said further.

Meanwhile, the founder and executive chairman of Regal International Group, Dato Dominic Su in his speech, mentioned the cooperation between both parties will cover the development of the proposed BioPort Hub in Sarawak which is expected to be the first of its kind in the country.

According to Su, Regal has a consortium of partners which include Agensi Innovasi Malaysia (AIM), Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad and the Port of Rotterdam Authority in Netherlands which are also expected to be involved in the development of a proposed bioport and an integrated industrial estate.

Su added the components of the upcoming project will also include the development of a high tech Satellite Aggregation, Pre-treatment and Procession Centres adjoining a dedicated bio-port that will enable a sustainable value chain that serves to position Sarawak as a favourable destination for investors seeking high value chemical industry with options on dual feedstocks – conventional oil and gas feedstocks, possibly for a bio-based route for production.

“We thank SEDC, the state government for the opportunity to work together and for their strong support towards this project that provides a unique platform to form partnerships and collaborations among local stakeholders as the biomass industry can make the current industries greener by channelling waste stream of operations as feedstocks for the BioHub Port. It creates a full circular economy that fuels sustainable industries that can increase job opportunities for the local workforce,” said Su.