Senari Synergy undertake upskilling employees’ talent towards next stage of growth

KUCHING: Senari Synergy witnessed the graduation of seven of its employees who had completed their Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) program.

The program was conducted in collaboration with Sarawak Skills which enables the employees to gain paper qualification by providing evidence of relevant learning through experiences obtained from their workplace.

Senari Synergy believes that a motivated workforce is one of the key enablers to realise its aspiration of becoming the State flagship for the provision of oil and gas facilities by 2030.

Under its motivated workforce, the company has embarked on three key programmes of which they are [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] RPEL is one of the initiatives under [email protected] which aims to inculcate the core values of uncompromising integrity, exceptional performance and mutual respect.

Senari Synergy group managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi said, “This marked another milestone for Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd and its subsidiaries when seven (7) of our employees had completed their Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) program and received the certificates from Sarawak Skills.The RPEL Certification will be a good start for our non-executive employees to pursue their dreams of getting their certificates, diploma and degree”.

“With RPEL their competency is now officially being recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource. It will certainly be an important pathway for our employees to go for higher qualification that would facilitate the advancement of their career and life goals as the company move forward,” he added.

Simultaneously, Senari Synergy also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Skills to collaborate further in the development of Industry 4.0 retrofit.

This will enable the company to increase and enhance further its efficiency especially in its terminal management and operating services that is currently rendered to the major oil companies of PETRONAS, SHELL and MyGaz Sdn Bhd.

Following the signing of the MoU, both parties will also work closely on the integration of Industry Revolution 4.0 technologies into existing equipment (Legacy Equipment) at Senari Synergy.

In today’s vibrant global economy, a significant trend is the increasing adoption of automation across the various industry sectors. For example, the Internet of Things (IoT) has come to the fore, and is one of the defining technologies of Industry Revolution 4.0 – a game changer in the quest to reduce equipment downtime (and boost strategic maintenance initiatives), improve productivity and manage costs effectively.

Commenting on the MoU, Jefri highlighted that plans are in the pipeline for staff members of Senari Synergy to embark on a host of industry-relevant training courses provided by Sarawak Skills under the category of upskilling, reskilling and multi-skilling courses.

As Senari Synergy is also a member of Sarawak Skills and part of Sarawak Skills Strategic Committee, students from the Sarawak Skills Group of Institutions would be able to undergo on-the-job training or participate in internship programmes at Senari Synergy.