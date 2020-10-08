SSC junior badminton circuit to kick off in December

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) is hoping to produce more than 700 new players upon the completion of the SSC Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit.

Circuit deputy organising chairman Ahmad Rodzli Hashim said this is one of the ways to unearth new talents in the sport which is very popular in the country.

“We will be introducing the circuit in Kuching this December where the Boys/Girls U11, U13 and U15 categories will be competed at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya,” Ahmad Rodzli told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Sarawakians or those whose parents are working in Sarawak are eligible to participate and

the competition will be singles only for boys and girls,” he added.

According to him, the circuit was supposed to kick off in June this year starting with Series 1 in Kuching, followed by Series 2 (Serian), Series 3 (Sematan), Series 4 (Sri Aman), Series 5 (Betong), Series 6 (Sarikei), Series 7 (Sibu), Series 8 (Mukah), Series 9 (Bintulu), Series 10 (Miri) and the Grand Finals in Kuching in November.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we are hoping that we are able to run the complete programme next year.

“We will be working closely with the Sarawak Badminton Associations and its affiliates as well as badminton centres and academies who will provide technical support to organise the series of the circuit,” Ahmad Rodzli said.

Those wishing to participate must register online with the registration fee of RM10, after which they have to pay RM30 to compete in each series.

The participants will bear their own expenses on food, transportation and accommodation.

The number of entries is limited to 80 players and registration is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Ahmad Rodzli, who is SSC sports development division manager, said SSC would announce the online link once it is ready.

“Apart from the medal and participation certificate, ranking points will be awarded to the winners.

“The Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit is the best platform for us to discover and identify the new talents who will be roped into development programmes and groomed into calibre players who are able to play at higher levels.

“Among other objectives are to give the junior players the opportunity to showcase the skills they have learned from their training programmes, produce quality players in aspects of leadership, personality, responsibility, discipline and decision making, as well as setting up badminton development centres equipped with facilities and coaches at district and state levels,” added Ahmad Rodzli.

SSC is expected to launch the Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit next month.