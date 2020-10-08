‘State govt will ensure repair of dilapidated schools completed’

SIBU: The Sarawak government will not abandon its effort to ensure the repair of dilapidated schools in the state continues.

At the same time the state government will go ahead with its plan to set up international schools, Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said.

“Some asked why we need to set up such schools instead of focusing on repair of dilapidated schools in the state.

“There are many wrong perceptions on the matter. We will continue to repair dilapidated schools,” he said when officiating at the opening of Teku Digital Community Centre at Kampung Bahagia Jaya multipurpose hall here yesterday.

Dr Annuar, who is also Nangka assemblyman, explained that the state government cannot wait until the repair of the schools is completed before it can set up international schools.

“Such development must be done in parallel so we will not be left further behind from other states,” he said.

On the centre, he hoped it will be fully utilised by the youths especially students in the area to improve themselves in digital technology and innovation.

He said the centre was an initiative of the state government to encourage youths to master digital skills in line with its agenda of spurring the growth of digital economy.

The opening of the centre was held in conjunction with the launching of International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) 2020 by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in Kuching yesterday.