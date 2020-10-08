S’wak DUN to sit from Nov 9 to 18 amid talks of state polls soon

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Sarawak Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) will convene for eight days from Nov 9 to 18 this year, its last sitting for the year and possibly for the current term.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing, when contacted, confirmed that a notice on the sitting have been issued to members of the august House.

However, he was non-committal when asked if it would be the last sitting of the current State Legislative Assembly before it is dissolved to path the way for the polls. The state budget will be tabled during the upcoming sitting.

“Sarawak DUN, by law, will be dissolved by April 2021. Because by April 2021 the current Council Negeri will have attained five years of its term, and the Dewan must sit not later than six months after the last sitting.

“What this law of the land requirements mean, is up to the press to digest as regard to the date of PRN12 (12th state election)!,” Masing said via WhatsApp.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg recently set tongues wagging over an early election when he reportedly urged members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to be prepared for polls “at any time” during the party’s convention in Betong.

On Monday, PBB senior vice president Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong said the 12th State Election was likely to be held between November and early part of next year.

“The next state election is just around the corner. Most probably it will be in November or December this year, or it could be in January, February or March next year,” he said at an event at Kampung Jenan.

However, certain quarters have urged the chief minister not to rush the polls, citing concern over the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.