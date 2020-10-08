Teen sent to Henry Gurney for raping girlfriend

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here yesterday sentenced a 19-year-old to the Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo after he pleaded guilty to raping his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Judge Jason Juga meted out the sentence on Muhammad Zambri Ghazali, who pleaded guilty under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

“After examining the facts of the case, considering the appeal to reduce the sentence of the accused, and hearing the social report submitted by the Welfare Department, the court has set for the young offender to be sent to Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo until he is 21 years old,” Jason said.

According to the charge, the teenager, who was unrepresented by counsel, raped the victim at a house at Jalan Sultan Tengah here on Sept 8, 2019 at 6pm.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhammad Zambri and the victim had been in a relationship for three years after first getting acquainted through the WeChat application when the victim was 13.

The victim’s aunt found the victim and accused having sexual intercourse and proceeded to lodge a police report.

This led to the arrest of the accused, from Bandar Baru Samariang, on Sept 15, 2019.

In mitigation, Muhammad Zambri told the court that this was his first offence and he regretted his actions.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case.