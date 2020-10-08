Theft case deferred pending Covid test

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday faced difficulties in showing prosecution’s documents in a case heard via a WhatsApp video call from the court to central lockup.

The case involving a man charged with attempting to steal a woman’s cellphone was deferred as the accused could not be brought to court since he had not been tested negative for Covid-19.

Tonny Victor Jhonny, 23, who wished to plead guilty before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles to a charge under Section 453 of the Penal Code, will have his case mentioned back on November 16. The charge carries a jail term of up to three years and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution explained to the court that it was quite hard to show documents to the accused in this type of proceedings, and it objected to granting bail to the accused as the latter had a previous conviction for molesting a woman in Labuan.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case told the copurt that the accused’s swab test had yet to be taken as the person assigned to take the swab test had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The magistrate then postponed the case and allowed the accused to be released on RM3,000 bail with two local sureties, only after his swab test result had been obtained.

The accused was charged with trespassing into the house of the woman aged 25 at a condominium in Telipok at 3.40am on October 3.