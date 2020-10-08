Uggah: Do not block implementation of development projects

KUCHING (Oct 8): There is no need to resort to road or site blockages to express frustration regarding the implementation of any development project, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“Any such actions due to certain issues would result in unnecessary delays to the implementation or completion,” he said when officiating at Mulu-level Agriculture Community Outreach Programme or AgriCOP in Mulu today.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said all development projects by the government are to benefit the people.

He pointed out that for areas under Highland Development Agency (HDA) including Mulu, the state government had allocated a sum of RM1.5 billion to bring in infrastructure and amenity projects.

“Mulu is situated in this highland area. Many roads and water and power supply projects are currently being or will be implemented.

“Also included are the construction of telecommunication towers for internet connectivity,” he said.

He also pointed out that when all these projects are in place, the state government would come in with agriculture programmes tailored to help the people here to generate better income.

“It is the objective of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government that the people will have income through farming and livestock rearing.

“We are talking about the much superior modern farming and where the aim is to plant or rear for sale,” he said, adding Mulu with its huge areas of land and fertile soil has huge potentials for modern agriculture.

In this respect, Uggah said the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development (Manred) has allocated a sum of RM1.5 million for agriculture activities in Mulu this year.

He cited coffee, coconut, durian, pineapple and others as among the crops with good commercial value that could be planted in Mulu.

At the function Uggah also approved applications for assistance totalling RM435,000 to 43 people doing livestock rearing and swiftlet ranching.

Meanwhile, Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala who spoke earlier called on the Orang Ulu community to continue supporting the state GPS government.

“We are a small community of about 200,000 out of the state 2.8million people. There will not be much impact if we join the opposition.

“Out of the 222 members of parliament, only two are from the Orang Ulu community. Similarly, out of 82 state assemblymen we only have six.

“It is better we remain united in supporting the GPS government,” he said.