Up to Khazanah to sort out Malaysia Airlines’ quandary — Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has reiterated that the government will not pump in any more fund into Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and it is purely up to its sole owner, Khazanah Nasional Bhd to sort it out.

“We have consistently said that this is the matter where Khazanah has to be involved.

“The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will not be injecting any (more) cash or capital into the airline through Khazanah… so Khazanah (as the sole owner) will have to undertake their own exercise to ensure the survival of Malaysia Airlines,” he said on the BFM Radio’s Breakfast Grille programme today.

Asked if the MoF will be giving any guarantee to MAB and whether the government will close down the airline, he said:

“Right now we are not looking at any support from the government. It is up to Khazanah as the sole owner of Malaysia Airlines. I have never ever said to close down Malaysia Airlines.”

Reuters on Wednesday reported that the parent of Malaysia Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has warned leasing companies that Khazanah would stop funding the group, forcing it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors are unsuccessful. — Bernama