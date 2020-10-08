Visa applications can be made via MyTravelPass from today

PUTRAJAYA: Beginning today, applications to enter and exit the country for Malaysians and foreigners, during the Restoration Movement Control Order (RMCO) until Dec 31, can be done via MyTravelPass which can be accessed at the Immigration Department website.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that the approval process for applications made under MyTravelPass will take about five working days.

“If a person needs to enter or leave Malaysia on the 10th day, the MyTravelPass application must be submitted to the department before the fifth day.

The application must include the relevant supporting documents,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

The categories of applications that can be submitted through MyTravelPass include the reciprocal green lane (RGL) pass; periodic commuting arrangement (PCA) pass; spouse of Malaysian and spouse of permanent resident or residence pass and for dependent visa applications, he said.

Other categories include applications for foreign maids and temporary work visit passes, applications for entry by expatriates and applications by foreigners under Malaysia My Second Home ((MM2H), he said.

“Status of application, whether successful or otherwise, will be sent via email. Those who submitted false declarations, information or documents can be prosecuted under the Immigration Act. Application will be made easy but approval is not guaranteed,” he said.

Previously, during the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), applications to enter and exit the country by Malaysians and foreigners were carried out via email.

It had caused the department to receive complaints about delays in obtaining results because too many emails were received, of up to 8,000 emails at any one time, he said.

He added that the list of categories under MyTravelPass is likely to be reviewed after RMCO ends on Dec 31, but it will depend on the situation at that time.

“For locals and foreigners who fall into the categories which are allowed to leave or enter the country directly without having to apply for prior approval, this permission is still in force and they don’t need to use MyTravelPass,” he said.

The MyTravelPass system was developed by the department’s Information Technology Division and is a government initiative to strengthen the delivery system. — Bernama