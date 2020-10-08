Why ‘Bah Arnab’? Uggah explains name of Sarawak’s new Covid cluster

KUCHING (Oct 8): The name of the latest Covid-19 cluster declared in Sarawak today, ‘Bah Arnab’, has had many people scratching their heads but there’s a perfectly simple explanation as to how it came about.

The state disaster management committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah told The Borneo Post that ‘Bah’ was derived from the name of the state, ‘Sabah’, where the index case is believed to have contracted the virus.

As for the Malay word ‘Arnab’ which is ‘Rabbit’ in English? Uggah explained: “The index case returned from Sabah. He is a rabbit farmer.”

Earlier today, Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, told a press conference that the index case for the new cluster here involved Case 719, who was confirmed as Covid-19 positive on Oct 6 and had a history of travelling to Sabah.

“A total 16 close contacts to this case were screened on Oct 6 and three of those contacts were found to be positive for Covid-19 on Oct 8, namely Cases 729, 730 and 731,” he told a press conference at the Old State Legislative Assembly Building here today.

He said so far, the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster was still under control and only involved the index case’s immediate family members.

“However, further investigation and tracing of other contacts to this cluster are being actively carried out by the State Health Department to prevent the disease from spreading more seriously,” he said.