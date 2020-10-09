271 new cases, five deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia recorded five new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, all in Sabah.

Sabah also topped the list again with the highest number of infections at 271 cases out of 375 new cases in Malaysia, plus two new clusters in Tuaran and Tawau respectively.

Four of the five deceased had history of chronic illnesses.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 142nd Covid-19 death in Malaysia was a 55-year-old man admitted to Lahad Datu Hospital who had a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia.

The 143rd fatality was reported at Semporna Hospital, which involved a 75-year-old woman with a history of high blood pressure.

In Sandakan, a 57-year-old man with diabetes and high blood pressure had succumbed to Covid-19 at the Duchess of Kent Hospital. He was the 144th death caused by the virus in Malaysia.

The 145th and 146th deaths were reported in Tawau Hospital. The two deceased were both men, aged 82 and 53 respectively, the latter had medical history of diabetes.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the two new clusters were Tujuh Serangkai Cluster in Tuaran and Tanamera Cluster in Tawau with three cases and two cases respectively.

The index case for the Tujuh Serangkai Cluster tested positive for Covid-19 through symptomatic screening on October 5 and the patient was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Close contact screening has identified another 22 Covid-19 positive individuals.

“As of 12 noon on October 8, a total of 325 individuals have been screened, 23 of whom tested positive for Covid-19, while 302 are still awaiting results.”

As for the Tanamera Cluster in Tawau, the index case was detected through symptomatic screening on September 29 and has been admitted to Tawau Hospital. Close contact screening found another eight who tested positive for the virus.

Noor Hisham said 13 individuals have been screened under the Tanamera Cluster, nine of whom tested positive for Covid-19, one tested negative and three were awaiting test results.

On the other hand, all 271 new cases reported in Sabah yesterday were local transmissions.

The existing Ramai-Ramai Cluster in Sandakan recorded an addition of six infections, Laut Cluster in Kunak another five cases and Benteng LD Cluster three new cases.

The remaining 252 cases were detected through various Covid-19 screenings.

As of yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah stood at 3,291.