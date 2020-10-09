Associations hold blood donation drive at Kuching Sentral on Sunday

KUCHING: A blood donation campaign organised by the Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, Sarawak (Federation of Chinese Youth), Wang (Ong) Clan Association of Kuching and Samarahan, and Malaysian Red Crescent Society (Kuching District) will be held this Sunday (Oct 11) from 9.30am to 2.30pm at the ground floor of Kuching Sentral.

Kuching and Samarahan Wang Clan Association (Youth Section) chief Jordan Ong said the campaign is in response to the call by Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for more blood supply for its blood bank as well as to create awareness among the general public of the noble deed of saving life through blood donation.

The organisers appeal to those who have read or come to know about this donation drive to inform their friends and relatives and urge those who intend to donate their blood to come early.

“We wish to thank Kuching Sentral management group for providing the venue, and special thanks to all three major sponsors for their generous support for the event – Lee Onn Group of Companies, Hock Peng Organisation and Life Café,” said Ong.

Apart from that, he said as a token of appreciation from the organisers, each successful donor will walk away with canned drinks sponsored by Sundrop Juices Sdn Bhd, margarine from Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn Bhd, biscuits from Choon Hua Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd, yogurt milk from Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd, meal coupons and white sugar sponsored by Taiwan Siau Jou.

Other participating sponsors are See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd and Anergy Water Sdn Bhd. The organisers also wish to express their appreciation to all the sponsors for their generous support.

Any enquiry may be made to Ngu Sze Song (012-8880162), welfare officer of the Federation of Chinese Youth Group.