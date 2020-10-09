Covid-19: 10 new positive cases in Sarawak today, 8 of which are imported cases

KUCHING (Oct 9): Sarawak recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 742, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said eight of these new cases were individuals who returned from high-risk areas, while one case was detected through an Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) screening and the other case detected through contract tracing in the state.

“Four of these cases were recorded in Kuching, three cases in Lubok Antu and one case each in Daro, Bau and Bintulu,” he said at a press conference here today

Uggah said three of the four cases were recorded in Kuching, and involved security personnel who recently returned from Sabah after assisting with the state polls there.

“These personnel left for Sabah on Sept 25 and returned to Sarawak through the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Kuching on Sept 28.

“Upon arrival at Kuching, they were ordered to undergo the 14-day quarantine at Pulapol. All these cases went through their first screening on Sept 29, in which their test results came back negative.

“On the 10th day health screening, which was done on Oct 7 through the rT-PCR test, results came back positive for Covid-19 on Oct 8. All these cases showed no symptoms and signs and they have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment,” he said.

He said the state Health Department has conducted the first round of screenings on 509 security personnel. Of the total, he said only one case was found positive for Covid-19.

He added that a total of 495 security personnel were still awaiting their results for the second screening.

Uggah said the other new case reported in Kuching involved a security personnel serving at the Kuching International Airport (KIA).

This case, he said, underwent screening at a government health clinic on Oct 7 because he had close contact with Case 718 while discharging his duties at KIA on Oct 2.

“The case’s test result came back positive on Oct 8 and has been admitted to SGH for treatment. The case showed no symptoms and signs of Covid-19 and has no travel history overseas or to high-risk areas in the last one month.”

As such, this case was categorised as a local transmission one, he said.

He added that contact tracing for this case was being carried out in a proactive manner.

Uggah said two of the three cases reported in Lubok Antu were locals, a mother and child, who had travelled to Sabah and returned from Kota Kinabalu through KIA on Sept 27.

He said these two cases underwent their first screening at KIA, and the results came back negative.

“During the 10th day screening done at a health clinic in Lubok Antu, the results of their rT-PCR test came back positive on Oct 8. Both these cases showned no symptoms and signs of Covid-19.”

He said the cases had been admitted to SGH for treatment, and tracing for close and social contacts was being carried out.

For the ILI case, Uggah said it involved a security personnel serving in Lubok Antu. The case had a sore throat on Oct 5 and had completed a health and Covid-19 screening at a health clinic in Lubok Antu.

“The rT-PCR for Covid-19 test result came back positive on Oct 8 and the case has been admitted to SGH on the same day. This case has never travelled overseas or visited any Covid-19 high-risk areas in the last one month.

“This is categorised as a local transmission case and the cause of infection for this case is still being determined and contact tracing is being carried out,” he added.

He said the new case in Daro involved a local, who works at an oil rig in Sabah. The case is said to have returned from Kota Kinabalu, through Labuan, Miri, Sibu and finally arriving at Daro on Oct 3 by road.

The case underwent Covid-19 screening at KIA and was ordered to undergo home quarantine.

“The sample taken was sent to Sungai Buloh Public Health Lab, Selangor and the rT-PCR test result came back positive for Covid-19 on Oct 8.

“The case had a sore throat, cough and fever starting Oct 1 but recovered on Oct 6. The case has been referred to Sibu Hospital for treatment. This is categorised as an infection case from high-risk area, which is Sabah. Contact tracing for this case is being carried out,” said Uggah.

He said the case reported in Bau involved a local who had travel history to Sabah and returned on Sept 27 through KIA.

The case underwent the first screening at KIA which result came back negative, he said, adding that the 10th day screening result, however, came back positive for the virus on Oct 8.

“This case showed no symptoms and signs of Covid-19, and has been admitted to SGH for treatment. Tracing for close and social contact for this case is being conducted.”

Uggah said the case reported in Bintlu involved a local sales advisor who was found to be infected with Covid-19 on Oct 8.

He said the case showed symptoms of the disease on Oct 1 and took the RTK Antibody Covid-19 screening at a private hospital in Bintulu on Oct 5, and it was found not reactive for Covid-19.

“The case underwent follow-up screening at Bintulu Hospital on Oct 7. The case was taken swab for rT-PCR test after found to have travelled to Kedah and Kuala Lumpur from Sept 24 to 27.

“The test result came back positive for Covid-19 on Oct 8. The case is being treated at Bintulu Hospital and contact tracing for this case is actively ongoing,” he added.