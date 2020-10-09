Covid-19: All Malaysians entering Sarawak to undergo 14-day quarantine, says Uggah

KUCHING: All Malaysians entering Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine effective tomorrow (Oct 10), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said they will also be required to undergo Covid-19 screening on the second and 10th day of their quarantine.

“They would have to pay for the cost of quarantine and Covid-19 test themselves whereas for Sarawakians, this will be borne by the Sarawak government.

“We hope everyone can understand and please bear with us. At the moment, this directive is until Oct 18 and in the next few days, we will review the situation,”he told a press conference here yesterday.

Uggah, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the police will also be conducting stringent monitoring on those who have been given the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) effective immediately.

Anyone found to have violated this directive can be prosecuted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), he warned.

“Yesterday (Thursday), the police found that a man had violated his HSO and he was subsequently issued a compound notice.”

Uggah also said those who find their home unsuitable for the HSO can request for their quarantine period to be done at a designated quarantine centre.

He hoped that the people could understand the need for SDMC to come up with a stricter policy, saying it was to ensure that the safety and health of Sarawakians are taken care of.

He said SDMC was monitoring the Covid-19 situation surrounding Sarawak particularly in Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“As I’ve said earlier, we are surrounded by the ‘ring of fire’ as well as long coastal and land borders.

“This is a very challenging issue and if you study the cases we reported, the majority…almost 90 per cent are imported cases either Import A or B.

“That’s why we have to make such a decision today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing said the decision to enforce mandatory quarantine for those entering Sarawak was so that the state can control its number of Covid-19 cases.

“For cases which have been given HSO, we find that most of them will find it difficult not to mix with their family members.

“That’s why we felt that it’s best they are placed at quarantine centres for 14 days where we can screen them on the second and 10th day,” he said.