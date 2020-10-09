DCCs to ensure no one left out from digital economy mainstream

KUCHING: The setting-up of Digital Community Centres (DCC) in the state is to empower the skills and abilities of the community so that they will not be left out from the digital economic transformation mainstream, said Pustaka Negeri.

In a statement yesterday, Pustaka Negeri said it is responsible for coordinating the 42 Digital Community Centres (DCC) throughout the state which are equipped with broadband internet services, laptop and tablet equipments, digital video conferencing, makerspace equipment including 3D printers, 3D pens and computers, micro and online books collections and digital information.

It added these DCCs will be managed by two staff under its supervision as well as the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

“Implemented this year, the Digital Community Centre is a pilot project and future plans will rely on the research from the effectiveness of this pilot project.

“The Digital Community Centres are expected to build a sustainable digital community that could operate by itself. This project will be considered as a development project in the 12th Malaysia Plan so that more communities in Sarawak will benefit from it,” it said.

The 42 DDCs were officially launched virtually yesterday by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

At the same time, Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman (Tupong), Aidel Lariwoo (Sadong Jaya), Razaili Gapor (Beting Maro) and Dr Annuar Rapaee (Nangka) were among the assemblymen who launched the DCC in their respective constituencies.