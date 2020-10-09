Dr Annuar: 8 schools in Nangka received 4,505 sets of new chairs, desks

SIBU (Oct 9): Eight schools in the Nangka constituency received 4,505 sets of new chairs and desks costing about RM802,040 as part of the effort to provide a more conducive learning environment, says Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, said that chairs and desks at these schools were in run-down conditions and had to be replaced to ensure students could focus on their studies.

“There are nine primary and three secondary schools in Nangka, where the change is being carried out in stages.

“The desks and chairs in schools at Nangka constituency needed to be replaced to provide an environment that is more conducive for learning,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked on the initiative to replace old chairs and desks in schools in the constituency.

The initiative to replace old chairs and desks began in 2017, recalled Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

“We started with SK Abang Ali with 800 sets of chairs and desks in 2017.

“The cost of replacing the old chairs and desks in these eight schools were funded using Minor Rural Project (MRP),” the Nangka assemblyman said.

This year, he replaced 100 sets of chairs and desks at SK Nanga Bon and 340 sets at SK Batu 15.

Dr Annuar further recalled three schools in Nangka had their chairs and desks replaced last year.

They were SK Perbandaran No.3 (594 sets of chairs and desks), SK Kampung Bahagia Jaya (577 sets) and SK Ulu Sungai Merah (664 sets), he disclosed.

In 2018, he said SMK Kampung Nangka received 1,000 sets of new chairs and desks and SK St Mary got 430 sets of chairs and desks.

Dr Annuar also mentioned when the initiative was completed, the furniture in all schools in Nangka would be standardised.