Fatimah: CM approves in principle RM3.9 mln to construct new dyslexia centre

KUCHING (Oct 9): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved RM3,954,500 for the construction of a new dyslexia centre here, said Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister in a press release said Abang Johari in principle approved the amount during a courtesy visit by her representing the Dyslexia Association of Sarawak (DASwk) this morning.

“In principle, the chief minister has agreed to the application of RM3,954,500 for the construction of a dyslexia centre on a piece of 1.5 acres of land in Desa Wira, given by the state government,” said Fatimah in a statement.

Fatimah, who is also DASwk advisor, said the 1.5 acres of land was given by the state government on Dec 24, 2014, located at Lot 6592, Block 225, KNLD, Desa Wira, Batu Kawa for the construction of the centre’s new building for teaching and learning.

The new teaching and learning centre will have 10 classrooms, assessment rooms, office, staff room, multi-purpose hall and a hostel to cater to dyslexic children and their family members from outside Kuching, she added.

“DASwk has worked earnestly to raise funds for the building since 2014 through various activities like charity runs,” said Fatimah.

Also present at the courtesy call were DASwk patron Datin Azerina Mohd Arip and DASwk president Dr Ong Puay Hoon.

According to the statement, the mission of DASwk is to advocate for the leaning and social-emotional needs of the children and young adults with dyslexia and other learning disabilities. Its vision is for every child to be able to read and write at their age-appropriate level.

“Dyslexia is not a disease but is a learning difference due to the variation in the structure and function of the brain. It is a specific learning difficulty affecting a person’s ability to deal with text and numbers.

“It is characterised by an inability to recognise letters and combination of them, problems in reading, writing, speaking and listening, despite adequate teaching, home environment, motivation, intelligence and senses (vision, hearing and touch),” said the statement.

Hence, it added, the main aims and objectives are to advance the education and general welfare of children and others who are affected by dyslexia and other specific learning disabilities and to promote a general awareness and an understanding of the problems that include the needs of children and others with specific learning disabilities among parents, teachers and the general public.