Hajiji does not have a Facebook account, clarifies CM office

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 9): The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) wishes to inform the public that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor does not have a Facebook account, whether under his name or his title.

In a statement today, a spokesperson said that it had come to the chief minister’s knowledge that a Facebook account had been created under the name of ‘YAB Dato’ Seri Paglima Hajiji Mohd Noor’.

The statement stressed that the chief minister had never given permission to anyone to start the page and to begin with, the title and name of the Facebook account was wrong.

“It should be Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor. While the intention of the person behind the Facebook account may be good, without any sanction from the Chief Minister’s Office, some of its postings may mislead the public. Therefore, it is hoped that it is stopped,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also wished to take the opportunity, on behalf of Hajiji, to thank all the newspaper advertisements and well-wishes since he was sworn in on Sept 29.

“However, while rejoicing and celebrating, we should not forget the less-fortunate especially in this time of Covid-19 and to concentrate our time and energy on putting the economy back on the right track,” the spokesperson concluded.