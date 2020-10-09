Introduction of TMCO for red zones seen as wise move

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to implement a Targeted Movement Control Order (TMCO) for Covid-19 red zones has been welcomed as a wise move.

For Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok, enforcing TMCO would help slow down the spread of Covid-19 without impacting too severely on the economy in other areas.

“This is to allow the economic activities in other safer zones to operate. We cannot afford another blanket MCO as it will destroy more of our industries and economy,” he said in reaction to the Prime Minister’s address on Monday.

“The right balance must be struck between health and livelihood.”

Sim said he appreciated the government’s efforts to approve Covid-19 laws to cope with the legal processes and extension of time for binding contracts.

He also welcomed the cash assistance to benefit the B40 and M40 groups following the second wave of Covid-19.

“Wage subsidies by the government extended till the end of the year for companies that are having a reduced turnover of more than 30 per cent compared to the same period before the Covid-19 pandemic are also much appreciated,” he said.

Sim pointed out that while Sarawak may not be seeing high infection rates due to tight border controls, testing, and quarantine of visitors, property sales are still low due to economic uncertainties.

“The banks are also very cautious in lending for purchase of properties and only those with secured employment such as civil servants and T20 group will be able to raise end financing for home purchases,” he said.

“Now it’s the time to extend the bank loan moratorium instead of the targeted moratorium, to assist all Malaysians in their repayment on their business, housing, personal, and car loans.”

He said this is necessary to help Malaysians survive the third wave of the pandemic.

“Business and employment must also be protected so that our basic livelihoods can be maintained,” he said.

Consumers Voice Association Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong said the TCMO implemented by the government is very much welcomed.

However, he said those in Covid-19 green or yellow zones must not take things for granted.

“We will never know someone next to us might have been exposed during their outstation trip or even by any affected local.

“The previous total lockdown (MCO) has already given us a very valuable lesson, which had affected a lot of businesses, travelling, and individual income; causing poverty, fear, unemployment, mental issues, financial collapse, and other kinds of hardship.”

He called on the public to ask themselves if they wished to be victims of their own doing.

“Don’t blame the government for this. Knowing this very well after six months, it is time we must perform our role to safeguard our livelihoods.

“No law or SOP (standard operating procedure) will be effective if we don’t take responsibility and enforce it to the best of our interests and that is safety,” he said.

“We hope everybody will vigilantly follow the SOPs given by the Ministry of Health strictly everywhere and anytime. Avoid going out when not necessary, avoid big gatherings, avoid travel to the affected areas.”

UCSI University School of Architecture and Built Environment professor Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said on Wednesday the people should initiate their own self-imposed MCO.

“With the spike in Covid-19 in Malaysia, it is time for our noble people of all races, religious beliefs, and social status to initiate self-imposed MCO. We must help our government and Ministry of Health to combat this common enemy,” he said.

Mohd Tajuddin said this is because the government is understandably reluctant to reissue the blanket MCO.

“We Malaysians must come together in this great hour of need to self-impose the MCO for one month,” he suggested.

Offices, universities, schools, houses of worship, and others must find different ways to be as productive, he added.

“We are matured and responsible citizens of Malaysia and we must rise together this one time more or else we will all fail together. Stop the blame game and leave it for another day.

“The time is now and the responsible stakeholders are us. Our country, our responsibility. Let’s save Malaysia together,” he added.