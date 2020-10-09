Kuching Furniture Event holding Mixbox EcoWay Bedroom set series promotion till Oct 11

KUCHING: Kuching Furniture Event is holding a Mixbox EcoWay Bedroom set series launching during the Viva Home Fair from today until Oct 11 at Centre Atrium Vivacity Megamall, from 10am to 10pm daily.

EcoWay bedroom set series features slim headboard design, especially good for those living in apartments to save space, wall mounted lighting design, ISO 9001 certified, with customisable width, height and door design. It comes in three colours, dark brown, mocha and white; also uses melamine material which is very durable, anti-mould surface and high temperature resistance, plus the anti-jump door railway comes with five years warranty.

During the promotion period, the Ecoway series is only priced at RM3,440 (normal price RM5,140), which includes a 6ft wardrobe, hotel style bedframe with two side tables, dresser and stool.

Mixbox mix and match bedroom sets are on promotion from RM1,998 and other bedroom set series are on promotion up to 30 per cent off.

Those who purchase any Mixbox bedroom set can enjoy purchase-with-purchase promotion for branded mattresses at 50 per cent, plus three first customers daily will get additional nine free gifts which are two Neckcare pillows, one bolster, i-box storage box and five Mixbox hangers.

Mixbox was established in 2004 and specialises in bedroom set furniture and modern wardrobes. It has over 400 dealers in Malaysia, and exports to Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, England and the Middle East. It is also one of the top five finalists in the Malaysian Furniture Creativity Awards 2019 Bedroom Furniture Set category.

Aside from that, the fair also features Dorma-branded mattresses with ‘Buy 1 Set Free 1 Set’ promotion. The set consists of a bedframe plus mattress. The mattress comes with 15 years warranty. Dorma was founded in 1921, and in 1961 was granted its first royal warrant for services to Her Majesty the Queen in UK to supply linen, drapery and soft furnishings. Customers can also take photo of their old mattress and show it to the staff to get old mattress trade-in rebate up to RM500.

Those looking for sofas can consider the Aqua Clean Fabric Sofa which is imported from Spain. The sofa’s wood frame comes with five years warranty, one year warranty on the fabric and two years warranty on the mechanism. During the fair, the fabric sofa is on promotion at RM1,990 (normal price RM2,843) and Aqua Clean Fabric Sofa at RM6,990 (normal price RM9,986). Selected items also come with a free coffee table.

Customers who purchase above RM1,000 at the fair can also take part in the lucky draw which offers prizes worth RM19,888. Prizes include 40” LED TV, fridge, air conditioner, juicer, microwave and many other electrical goods.

The company also offers additional cash back up to RM5,000 for new house owners or Airbnb business owners – terms and condition apply.

The items also come with free delivery from Kuching to northern part of Sarawak; terms and conditions apply.