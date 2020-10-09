La Promenade’s convertible showhouse opens Saturday

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee (HSL) will unveil its third and final show house in La Promenade’s Precinct Luxe at 10am this Saturday.

The ‘10/10,10am’ grand unveiling will feature HSL’s most innovative show house to date, a three-storey ‘Convertible House’ that offers many configurations.

A collaboration with IDC Architects and Design Network Architects, Convertible House could comprise three big bedrooms with a large home office, or have four big bedrooms, or five normal sized bedrooms, or three bedrooms plus one apartment loft.

“These are just but a few combinations possible with Convertible House. Convertible House fully maximises Precinct Luxe’s 2,500sq ft space from ground floor to level three.

“Truly, there is no other product as big, flexible and value-for-money as a Precinct Luxe home,” said its property development general manager Tay Chiok Kee.

In Sept 2020, HSL announced the completion of Precinct Luxe, which comprises 112 super-link units with an exclusive residents’ only clubhouse.

Convertible House is the third and final showcase for Precinct Luxe.

IDC principal Tina Lau said HSL had a simple design brief.

“The client wanted a show house that maximises space usage across all three floors, promote landscaping and emphasise La Promenade’s healthy living,” Lau said.

HSL valued clear and concise ‘architectural storytelling’ in the show house, she added.

“For that, we introduced planter boxes inside and out, the entrance is awash with natural light from the jacked roof; we replaced walls with movable and foldable partitions. Bedrooms have become flexible spaces, a new study area has been introduced. Access to level

three is via lightweight stairs, which do not impede light nor ventilation.

“Convertible House is about ideas, it is not about decorations. It is minimalist to emphasise potential. All walls are a simple white for light to reflect, handrails are functional rather than ornamental.

“The storytelling here is a Convertible House to showcase all possibilities of Precinct Luxe homes. This Convertible House is something IDC is immensely proud of.”

Precinct Luxe’s new show house will be opened every day after the unveiling.

For this weekend, the show house will also feature handicraft from Ranee Artisan.

Meanwhile, HSL is following strict Standard Operating Procedures for all its sales events. Face mask, hand sanitisers, temperature checks and no over-crowding would all be enforced.

Precinct Luxe is the second development within the 200-acre La Promenade gated development.

The first phase Precinct Premiere, has been sold out. A third phase, Precinct Grande, is under construction.

La Promenade is the largest gated estate in Sarawak. Houses start from below a million to RM3.8mil, from duplexes to designer mansions.

In 2019, Precinct Luxe won the National Architecture Institute Award in the low-rise multiple residential category. In 2017, La Promenade won the Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards for being a ‘township within a park’.

La Promenade has half the density of normal housing estates and twice the landscaped greenery.

A lease-only neighbourhood mall opens year-end, kick-starting La Promenade’s commercial zone.

For more information, call 013 836 5566 or visit hsl.com.my, idc-architects.com and designnetworkarchitects.com.