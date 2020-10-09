Lazada empowers women through 10.10 Women’s Festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Lazada, the leading eCommerce platform in Malaysia, joins hands with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) and CARING MOMS to support and empower women this October through its Lazada 10.10 Women’s Festival.

The festival will feature initiatives that aim to give back to the women in the local community and assist female-led small and medium enterprises (SME) in digitalising their businesses, to ultimately benefit the booming Malaysia digital economy.

Among a series of activities, this 10.10 Women’s Festival features the ‘LazadaForGood Pink October Campaign’, where more than 15 brands and merchants have pledged to donate a certain percentage of their proceeds from the one-day sale to NCSM to support the fight against breast cancer.

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards supporting NCSM’s holistic cancer–related services to cancer patients, their caregivers and its public cancer awareness campaigns.

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Leo Chow in a statement said Lazada’s 10.10 Women’s Festival serves as an occasion to rally fellow Malaysians to serve, support and celebrate women in the communities.

“We are grateful to have our brands and merchants in a joint effort to support women across the country who are battling with cancer.

“The practical and emotional support provided to cancer patients and their families by NCSM is significant, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to help them continue their great work.” he said.

Chow said starting Oct 10 (10.10), Lazada is also partnering with CARING MOMS, a marketplace dedicated to the entrepreneurial development of women, to aid women-led SMEs owners to digitalise their business and diversify their revenue stream.

“Lazada aims to build an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem which makes it accessible to anyone who wishes to jump on the digitalisation bandwagon, including an increasing number of talented women entrepreneurs.

“This partnership with CARING MOMS provides a unique opportunity for local women-owned businesses to go online and flourish in this booming digital economy. We wish to empower women through Lazada’s 10.10 Women’s festival and partnerships such as this, brings diversity and vitality to the business world,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCSM general manager and medical director Dr M. Murallitharan said the contribution will help in providing highly subsidised breast cancer screening for underprivileged women, as well as empowering people with the knowledge and awareness on cancer prevention and early detection, running their cancer information helpline, and free psychosocial support services for cancer patients and their caregivers.

“We are grateful to Lazada Malaysia and all the brands and sellers who participated in this programme for supporting us in our efforts to provide education, care and support services for breast cancer patients, their caregivers and the community,” he said.

CARING MOMS chief executive office Major (Rtd) Shera Ann Bosco believed that this collaboration would benefit women entrepreneurs in Malaysia in marketing their products to a wider audience and help popularise women-led SMEs selling homemade food, products and services.

“Lazada is the biggest name in the eCommerce space, built on a solid foundation with a significant consumer base and entrepreneurs that trust the brand. Leveraging on this,” she said.

Lazada’s 10.10 Women’s Festival will also feature a host of exciting deals from a wide range of brands and merchants as well as exclusive and innovative shopping experiences specially curated for its female shoppers.

To find out more about how you can do your part and shop for a cause, or if you’re looking for some awesome deals this October, visit www.lazada.com.my/be1010this1010/. — Bernama