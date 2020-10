KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is currently entering the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In this regard, Dr Noor Hisham reminded the people to once again join forces to break the chain of the infection.

“We have now entered the third wave of #COVID19. Once again we must work together to break the chain of infection. #KitaJagaKita,” he said in a post on his Facebook account here tonight. — Bernama