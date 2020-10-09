MBKS, DBKU and MPP to set up joint task force to combat common issues

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will set up a joint task force to tackle common issues together.

MBKS Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said among the common issues were cleanliness, illegal extensions and security.

“By setting up the joint task force among the three councils, we can tackle these issues together efficiently,” said Wee.

“For cleanliness, it will be under the public health section and illegal extensions is under engineering or building section and so on. The management side will handle it and will put it out at the next joint meeting,” he told reporters after chairing the first joint meeting between the three councils at the MBKS headquarters here today.

Also present at the joint meeting were DBKU Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan and MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

Among the things discussed are terms of reference and pertinent issues common to the three councils and to seek common approaches and solutions, said Wee.

Meanwhile, Junaidi proposed the joint hosting of the Cleanliness Month with all three councils for next year.

He said that the campaign was supposed to be held in August this year, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the next proposed date is July next year.

“When we talk about cleanliness of Kuching City, it is not just for DBKU, MBKS and MPP but encompasses the whole city. We will plan various activities within that period of one month before the City Day celebration in August,” he said.

Lo said that the joint meeting between the councils is good as the cooperation between the three will benefit the whole Kuching population.

He added that he would be hosting the next joint meeting.

“Each council has its own strengths and weaknesses. Like in Padawan, we have tourism potential like jungles, streams and caves which we don’t find in DBKU or MBKS,” he stated.

Lo added that these strengths and weaknesses among the three councils will complement one another.