MCMC: Surge in parcel delivery during MCO, e-commerce sales fair

CYBERJAYA: Parcel delivery involving postal and courier personnel increased sharply following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and e-commerce platform sales fair, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The commission said total domestic shipments for parcels and documents rose 10 per cent to 61 million for the first quarter of this year from 56 million a year earlier while total shipments for the second quarter of 2020 were estimated at almost 100 million.

MCMC, which expressed its appreciation for employees and management of postal and courier companies in conjunction with the World Post Day tomorrow, said their commitment had helped Malaysians to weather the ordeal following the Covid-19 pandemic and adapt to the new norms.

“When almost all other services were halted, postal and courier staff kept moving and took high risks to carry out customer trusts,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The commission also thanked postal and courier staff for acting as frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MCMC said during the pandemic, postal and courier companies had established strict standard operating procedures when delivering parcels to protect delivery staff and customers receiving parcels as well as practising physical distancing and contactless handling.

It said major postal and courier companies had also come forward to help ease the burden of small and medium entrepreneurs by introducing postal and courier caring packages which only charged RM5 for the delivery of packages and customers’ goods.

There are 111 postal and courier licence holders providing services nationwide. — Bernama