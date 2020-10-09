Miri cops bust two burglary gangs, solve 24 cases

MIRI (Oct 9): Police have busted two gangs who are allegedly involved in 24 break-in cases in Piasau, Pujut, Senadin, Tudan and Permyjaya here since the beginning of this year.

Six suspected members of the gangs identified as ‘Gang Richard’ and ‘Gang Tonny’ were nabbed along with three buyers between Oct 3 to 7, said Miri District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.

He said that the first arrests were made on Oct 3 at around 3.50pm in Piasau Utara. Two men, aged 35 and 58, were nabbed in two separate locations.

“As a result of investigation, the suspects revealed several other accomplices,” he told a a press conference held at Miri Central Police Station today.

Police then raided three locations in Perumahan Desa Indah, Tudan Phase 3 and 6 where they nabbed another three suspects aged between 29 and 31 on Oct 6. One of the three suspects was a buyer of stolen goods.

On Oct 7, the police raided four locations in Tudan Phase 6, Senadin Phase 5 and Pujut 7 and made four arrests, including two buyers.

“During this raid, a motorcycle believed to have been stolen at Pelita Commercial Centre which was reported lost early this month was also seized,” said Lim.

“The latest break-in was carried out on Oct 5 where the complainant had lost more than RM300,000 after the suspects had brought a truck to transport the complainant’s belongings,” said Lim.

Lim said the police have seized 54 items including two antique copper cannons, a gong, a buffalo statue, a shoe rack and various household appliances and electronics.

Lim disclosed that seven out of the nine suspects had previous criminal records related to drugs.

Lim said with the arrests, police managed to solve six cases in Piasau, four in Pujut and 14 in Senadin, Tudan and Permyjaya areas.

All suspects have been remanded and are being investigated under Section 457 and Section 411 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and possession of stolen property.