MMA advocates empowering states to act independently in curbing Covid-19 pamdemic 

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) suggests that the government decentralise communication channels to ensure that each state takes over control measures to curb the exploding Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president Prof Dato Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said each state should be empowered to act independently with speed in their own jurisdictions in light of the worsening spread of Covid-19 nationwide.

“MMA suggests that State Crisis Command Centre coordinate all activities and ensure needs of the state are met on all fronts while NGOs and public are coordinated to assist the state efforts.

“All relevant data including equipment, manpower, bed strength, testing capacity are displayed on the State Command Centre dashboard for stakeholders to coordinate, in particular to include data on shortages and needs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Subramaniam said private sector hospitals, clinics and doctors should be engaged in the fight against the pandemic while the federal government ought to channel all support urgently including funds, resources and manpower.

“The situation is especially dire in Sabah and Kedah. The astronomical increase in numbers in both states neccessitates the need for TEMCO (Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order) in multiple red zones.

“At such a critical time, the public in TEMCO areas and affected areas need enhanced communication, briefing and support,” he said.

He added that the government needed to increase Covid-19 testing capabilities, bed strength, quarantine centres, ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and associated manpower at lightning speed.

He feared that supplies most certainly would be outstripped by demand in a very short period of time.

In Sabah especially, he said the existing problems were multiplied many folds given the vast land areas, cities

and towns spread over hundreds of kilometres, porous borders with neighbouring countries and the acute problem of large number of undocumented immigrants.

“It is hoped that while some of the suggested measures may have already been taken in one way or another, we appeal to the prime minister, minister and director-general of Health to considerably enhance efforts in meeting these dire needs as we join hands in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” added Dr Subramaniam.