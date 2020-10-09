myGAP for beekeeping launched, huge potential for Sarawak honey

KUCHING: Sarawak’s honey has been exported to China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, says Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah.

He said given the combined population of the four countries, it would be a huge export market for beekeepers in Sarawak.

He was excited to note that not only did beekeepers in the state produce good quality honey but they also came up with honey by-products such as perfume and massage oil.

“These countries have the potential to be our main consumers. Given the size of their populations, it is a huge market for farmers in Sarawak. This is good and interesting news for us. I hope more beekeepers will work on improving their products and get the myGAP (Malaysian Good Agricultural Practice) certification for export,” he said when representing Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to launch myGAP for beekeeping here yesterday.

Sagah said beekeepers, who had obtained the myGAP certification would have to renew them every two years.

He added that the certification would encourage beekeepers in the state to adhere to good agricultural practices, especially in paving way for them to qualify for export.

Earlier, the state Agriculture Department director Dr Alvin Chai said myGAP is aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt good agricultural practices based on criteria including environmental friendliness and occupational safety and welfare to produce quality and safe products for consumption.

Through good agricultural practices, he said it would also help reduce various risks during the production, harvest and post-harvest processes.

He said the myGAP certification for Sarawak began in 2005 while the Agriculture Department of Malaysia launched it in 2002.

In 2005, he said only two farms involved in vegetable plantations acquired the certification.

He added the number had increased to 178 over the last 15 years, involving vegetable farmers and also farmers involved in the planting of fruits, mushrooms and herbs, covering a total plantation area of 900ha.

“If you (farmers) want to export your produce or products to Singapore and China, you have to obtain the myGAP certification.”

Chai added that the farming of stingless bees was also getting popular in the country. The honey has therapeutic values and has the potential to be developed into modern medicine.

He said this was why the Agriculture Department of Malaysia launched myGAP for beekeeping.

He added that the certification, once issued, would last for two years, and farmers are advised to renew it six months before the expiry date.